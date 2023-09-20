IDF tank stolen from base, then found in junkyard

Initial investigation suggests suspects who are already in police custody, stole the tank to strip it of its metal; IDF says the non-commissioned tank is used in target practice

Eitan Glickman|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Israel Police
tanks
Footage of the stolen tank
(Video: Israel Police)

A Merkava Mark II tank that was stolen from an IDF training base in northern Israel was on Wednesday located by police in a junkyard near the city of Nesher and two suspects in their 40s were in custody.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
The Defense Ministry reported the incident to the police as soon as it was confirmed. An investigation was launched immediately, leading to the tank's discovery.
2 View gallery
הטנק שנגנב הטנק שנגנב
Merkava Mark II tank in the junkyard
(Photo: Israel Police)
The tank had been out of service for many years and was used for training purposes by the military. The IDF has a number of decommissioned armored vehicles, which are sometimes used for artillery fire practice.
2 View gallery
מצדיעים לטנק מרכבה סימן 2מצדיעים לטנק מרכבה סימן 2
Merkava Mark II tank
(Photo: Haim Hornstein)
The tank was not armed and did not contain any operational systems and was likely stolen for its metal which could then be sold.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""