IDF tank stolen from base, then found in junkyard

Footage of the stolen tank ( Video: Israel Police )





A Merkava Mark II tank that was stolen from an IDF training base in northern Israel was on Wednesday located by police in a junkyard near the city of Nesher and two suspects in their 40s were in custody.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

The Defense Ministry reported the incident to the police as soon as it was confirmed. An investigation was launched immediately, leading to the tank's discovery.

2 View gallery Merkava Mark II tank in the junkyard ( Photo: Israel Police )

The tank had been out of service for many years and was used for training purposes by the military. The IDF has a number of decommissioned armored vehicles, which are sometimes used for artillery fire practice.

2 View gallery Merkava Mark II tank ( Photo: Haim Hornstein )