Al Qaeda urges Muslims to shun World Cup, stops short of threats

Jihadist group warns of 'sowers of corruption and atheism' as it calls on all Muslims to boycott global soccer tournament, so as to not 'sully Arabian lands sacred to Islam'

Reuters|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Al Qaeda's regional branch urged Muslims around the world to shun the soccer World Cup in Qatar, though it stopped short of threatening attacks or promoting violence in connection with the event, according to a statement reported by a monitoring group.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the militant group's Yemen-based branch, criticized Qatar for "bringing immoral people, homosexuals, sowers of corruption and atheism into the Arabian Peninsula" and said the event served to divert attention from the "occupation of Muslim countries and their oppression".
    2 View gallery
    Asking Muslims to shun the World Cup - Al Qaeda    Asking Muslims to shun the World Cup - Al Qaeda
    Asking Muslims to shun the World Cup - Al Qaeda
    (Getty Images)
    "We warn our Muslim brothers from following this event or attending it," said the statement, reported by the SITE Intelligence group on Saturday, a day before the tournament opens in a predominantly Muslim country for the first time.
    World Cup organizers, in response to criticism over Qatar's human rights record including LGBT rights as well as social restrictions, have said that everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or background, is welcome during the event.
    2 View gallery
    המונדיאל בדוחא    המונדיאל בדוחא
    World Cup in Doha
    (Photo: AP)
    Qatar, a small country of some 3 million, mostly foreign workers, has said that it trained more than 50,000 people to provide security during the World Cup, with foreign forces helping out under Qatari command.
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.