Hochstein says there is a real opportunity for cease-fire

U.S. envoy speaks to reporters after meeting Lebanese speaker of parliament who represent Hezbollah in talks to end the war; says decisions must now be made 

Lior B|
U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein said on Tuesday that he had held "very constructive talks" with the speaker of Lebanon's parliament in Beirut and that there was a "real opportunity" to bring the conflict between the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah and Israel to an end.
Hochstein arrived in Beirut earlier for talks with Berri who represents Hezbollah in the negotiations and with Lebanese care-taker prime minister Najib Mukati.
U.S. Envoy Amos Hochstein speaks to reporters in Beirut after meeting Nabih Berri
(Photo: Thaier Al-Sudani / Reuters)
Amos Hochstein in Beirut

"This is a moment of decision-making. I am here in Beirut to facilitate that decision but it's ultimately the decision of the parties to reach a conclusion to this conflict. It is now within our grasp," he told reporters after the meeting.
Amos Hochstein meeting Nabih Berri in Beirut on Tuesday
(Photo: Hassan Ammar / AP)
While Hochstein was visiting, Hezbollah launched a missile at the center of Israel, wounding five people as rocket fire to the north continued all morning.
Israelis take cover on the side of the road during a Hezbollah missile attack on Tuesday
(Photo: Hanan Cohen)
The Hezbollah-affiliated al Akhbar newspaper said in a report on Tuesday that Hochstein's visit is the final attempt to reach a deal, but obstacles remain.
According to the paper the two issued that must be resolved are Israel's "self -defense" and the make-up of the international commission that will oversea compliance with the terms of the agreement.
Lebanon says self-defense is already recognized under international law and therefore does not have to be a part of the cease-fire deal and that Israel's insistence to include it is an attempt to legitimize any future military action it would take. Lebanon therefore rejects it.
Beirut also opposes the participation of the UK and Germany in the international commission overseeing compliance of the agreement, but sources told the publication that that matter could be more easily resolved.
Destruction in Beirut after an Israeli strike
(Photo: Hussein Malla / AP)
Saudi Arabia's Al Hadath channel in its report on Tuesday, quoted sources who said the U.S. wanted Lebanese agreement to American supervision of the Beirut International Airport and the sea ports as well as its supervision of the borders to prevent the influx of arms for Hezbollah arriving from Syria.
According to the channel Hochstein was negotiation an agreement that would encompass all of Lebanon and not only the south.
