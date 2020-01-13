Russia hosts Libya's rival leaders amid peace summit plans

Libya's rival leaders were in Moscow Monday for talks as part of a joint Russian and Turkish mediation to bring an end to the country's long-running civil war.

Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli, and his rival Khalifa Hifter came for talks with top diplomats and military officials from Russia and Turkey.

The talks were held behind closed doors, and it wasn't immediately clear whether Sarraj and Hifter will meet directly.

The negotiations follow a truce proposed by Russia and Turkey that began Sunday - the first break in fighting in months.

There were immediate reports of violations by both sides, however, raising concerns it might not hold.

The civil war had been on the brink of a major escalation.