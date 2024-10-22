Israel confirms Netanyahu home target of drone strike

Israel confirmed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence was hit by an attack drone on Saturday. The house sustained minor damage. Netanyahu and his family were not home at the time of the attack.
"Iran tried to assassinate Israel's prime minister and will not escape responsibility," a spokesperson for the government said 72 hours after Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack.
Security measures around Israeli leaders and senior officials have been increased since the strike.
Earlier this morning, the Saudi Al Hadath channel reported quoting sources, that Israel confirmed Iranian involvement in the launching of an attack drone on Netanyahu's home. "Officials in Iran's embassy in Beirut are involved in an attempted assassination of Netanyahu," the channel said.
On Saturday, Netanyahu posted a clip where he was seen walking in Jerusalem. "Iran's proxies who tried to assassinate me and my wife today made a grave mistake," Netanyahu said.
He vowed that the incident would not deter Israel from its mission. "This will not stop me or Israel from continuing our fight for security," he said. "I say to Iran and its partners in the axis of evil: anyone who harms Israeli citizens will pay a heavy price."
A preliminary investigation revealed that the helicopter that detected the drone failed to identify it, leading to sirens being activated only in military areas and not in Caesarea.
Following the strike, security forces, bomb squads and emergency teams rushed to the scene, including property damage assessors from the Israel Tax Authority.
