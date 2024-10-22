Israel confirms Netanyahu home target of drone strike

on Saturday. The house sustained minor damage. Netanyahu and his family were not home at the time of the attack.

"Iran tried to assassinate Israel's prime minister and will not escape responsibility," a spokesperson for the government said 72 hours after Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier this morning, the Saudi Al Hadath channel reported quoting sources, that Israel confirmed Iranian involvement in the launching of an attack drone on Netanyahu's home. "Officials in Iran's embassy in Beirut are involved in an attempted assassination of Netanyahu," the channel said.

where he was seen walking in Jerusalem. "Iran's proxies who tried to assassinate me and my wife today made a grave mistake," Netanyahu said.

