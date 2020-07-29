Netanyahu blames Lapid for encouraging recent demonstrations

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday, that opposition leader Yair Lapid "is proud to be leading and encouraging the recent anarchist and wild demonstrations."
In response, Lapid wrote on his own Twitter account," we are done being afraid of you, yes, i am encouraging the protesters."
Netanyahu added that he would file a complaint against the person who wrote "Netanyahu should only be forcibly removed. Dictators are removed only with a bullet to the head" on his Facebook page.