Netanyahu blames Lapid for encouraging recent demonstrations

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday, that opposition leader Yair Lapid "is proud to be leading and encouraging the recent anarchist and wild demonstrations."

In response, Lapid wrote on his own Twitter account," we are done being afraid of you, yes, i am encouraging the protesters."

