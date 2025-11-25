Trump allies closely track Israeli polls ahead of possible Netanyahu-Bennett showdown

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is closely monitoring political developments in Israel, where, like many observers within the Israeli political system, officials in Washington anticipate an upcoming election that could see a showdown between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his predecessor Naftali Bennett.

In recent weeks, senior figures in the Trump-aligned camp have asked Israeli contacts to send them updated election polling data. According to Israeli sources, the Americans have emphasized the need for the polling sources to be credible, consistent and well-structured, even requesting that updated surveys be sent to them weekly. “Every week they ask me, ‘Where’s the new poll?’” one Israeli source said.

2 View gallery Naftali Bennett, Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun, Amit Shabi )

Beyond simply collecting data, U.S. officials are also seeking clarification about the various candidates and parties, focusing primarily on those leading the polls — Netanyahu and Bennett — while also tracking the strength of the far-right bloc, particularly ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

One Israeli source in regular contact with Washington said he was surprised by the Americans’ relatively limited understanding of the intricacies of Israel’s political system, noting their interest seems confined to whoever tops the polls.

2 View gallery US President Donald Trump ( Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images )

In recent weeks, there has been growing interest in politicians showing upward momentum, such as Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman. Earlier this month, after receiving polling data showing a tie between Netanyahu and Bennett, U.S. contacts reportedly asked how the numbers compared to previous surveys and sought explanations for Bennett’s rise and Netanyahu’s decline.