One injured in West Bank shooting attack toward Memorial Day commemoration run

Mom of sisters slain in terror shooting laid to rest: 'You're looking out for Maia and Rina, who will look out for us?'

Mom of sisters slain in terror shooting laid to rest: 'You're looking out for Maia and Rina, who will look out for us?'

The IDF said the man was lightly injured from gunfire from a passing Palestinian taxi, which shot toward a group of runners that were running in memory of fallen soldiers.

The IDF said the man was lightly injured from gunfire from a passing Palestinian taxi, which shot toward a group of runners that were running in memory of fallen soldiers.

The IDF said the man was lightly injured from gunfire from a passing Palestinian taxi, which shot toward a group of runners that were running in memory of fallen soldiers.

Upon receiving the report, the security forces began searching the area in an attempt to catch the terrorist and the IDF said roadblocks were being set up in the area.

Upon receiving the report, the security forces began searching the area in an attempt to catch the terrorist and the IDF said roadblocks were being set up in the area.

Upon receiving the report, the security forces began searching the area in an attempt to catch the terrorist and the IDF said roadblocks were being set up in the area.