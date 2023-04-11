Mother of sisters slain in terror shooting laid to rest

Large crowds gathered in the cemetery in the West Bank settlement of Kfar Ezion on Tuesday to pay a last respect to Lea (Lucy) Dee, who on Monday died of her wounds three days after the deadly terror shooting that claimed the lives of her two daughters Maia and Rina.
Dee has been in critical condition since terrorists opened fire at her car during a holiday family trip in the West Bank, and medical teams at Hadassah have been fighting tirelessly for the past few days, treating her both on and off the operating table and providing care to her in the Intensive Care Unit.
After declaring her death, Dee's organs were donated to assist patients in need. The National Transplant Center reported that thanks to the Dee family's consent to donate the organs, several patients have already undergone successful transplant procedures. Lea Dee's heart was transplanted to a 51-year-old, her lungs to a 58-year-old, her liver to a 25-year-old, her kidney to a 58-year-old, and her other kidney to a 39-year-old.
"I have been transplanting for many years and am very moved by the strength of the donating family, the unimaginable nobility at the time of such a horrible tragedy," said Dr. Eviatar Nesher, the Director of the Transplant Department at the Beillinson Hospital.
First published: 14:07, 04.11.23