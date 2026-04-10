Pressure off Beirut: IDF says Hezbollah increased rocket fire tied to battle for key border town

The southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil has been encircled by IDF forces for a third consecutive day, with dozens of Hezbollah terrorists believed to be inside.

The encirclement came as Israeli forces advanced in the ground maneuver, catching some of the terrorists who had taken shelter in the town by surprise. Some attempted to flee after spotting IDF troops closing in on them and were killed while trying to escape.

3 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on the outskirts of Bint Jbeil ( Photo: IDF )

IDF forces are destroying terror infrastructure in the security zone being established in the area. Following evacuation notices issued by the military, the IDF now views anyone remaining there as a terrorist.

In Israel, pressure has shifted away from Beirut, with the main fighting now centered around Bint Jbeil. Israeli officials assess that Hezbollah’s intensified rocket fire is linked to that battle, against the backdrop of Iran’s public demand for a ceasefire in Lebanon.

3 View gallery Bint Jbeil ( Photo: Anwar Amro/ AFP )

Conflicting messages were heard in Iran today regarding the ceasefire it is seeking. Behind the scenes, voices in Iran suggested Tehran could settle for a halt to strikes on Beirut and Dahiyeh. Publicly, however, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said they would accept nothing less than a ceasefire across all of Lebanon as part of an agreement with the United States.

Our military and security analyst Ron Ben-Yishai noted this week that the operation in Bint Jbeil carries major symbolic value, as it is the largest Lebanese Shiite town near the Israeli border, about 2.5 miles away. It was there that former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivered the speech in the 1990s in which he compared the resilience of Israeli society to a spider’s web.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Aziz Taher/ Reuters )

Yesterday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visited the outskirts of Bint Jbeil and said, “Our main combat zone is here in Lebanon. We are continuing to deepen the maneuver and continue striking Hezbollah. This is a very powerful operation. Our forces are operating on the front lines and deep in the field. While you advance and fight the enemy, when you look back we see the lights of the communities, and that is the purpose of your mission.