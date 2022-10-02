UC Berkeley School of Law student groups ban 'Zionist' speakers from campus

Student groups at UC Berkeley School of Law have passed a bylaw banning "Zionist" speakers from appearing at events on campus.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The bylaw, presented by the “Berkeley Law Students for Justice in Palestine” (LSJP) student group, allegedly aims to protect "the safety and welfare of Palestinian students.” According to the Daily Mail, at least nine other student groups endorsed the bylaw so far.

2 View gallery University of California’s Berkley campus ( Photo: AP )

The Berkeley Law School’s Dean Erwin Chemerinsky, a Jewish man himself, said the bylaw may prevent him from speaking in university events. “Taken literally, this would mean that I could not be invited to speak because I support the existence of Israel, though I condemn many of its policies.”

Some Jewish organizations criticized Chemerinsky’s words, saying he allowed for an antisemitism to flourish at the university.

The Jewish Students Association at Berkeley Law also addressed the bylaw, saying it was “saddened and concerned that groups silence Jewish voices on campus.” It added, “students can advocate for Palestinians and criticize Israeli policies without denying Israel the right to exist or attacking the identity of other students,”

2 View gallery University of California’s Berkley campus ( Photo: Shutterstock )

In response to the criticism, LSJP defended the decision, saying Israel "is an apartheid state. We have an obligation to act.”