Hillel Fuld warning: Mass casualty attack against Jews coming

Tech guru turned outspoken Israel advocate Hillel Fuld warns that the Jewish people could soon face a mass-casualty attack in a major Jewish center — possibly even in the United States.

About six weeks ago, he shared his fears in a viral X post that drew sharp reactions, including agreement from prominent rabbis who predicted such an attack could trigger a wave of aliyah to Israel.

“Am I a prophet?” Fuld asked during a discussion on the ILTV Podcast . “No. But I have my eyes open, and everyone else has their eyes shut.”

1 View gallery Hillel Fuld ( Maayan Hoffman )

Fuld insists he hopes to be wrong. But he points to the numbers: antisemitism has hit a boiling point even in Western countries. According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents rose 5% in 2024 compared to the year before. Over the past five years, they’ve jumped 344% — and over the past decade, an astonishing 893%.

“It’s hard to believe that we’ve gotten here in our lifetime,” Fuld said, adding that even with the Trump administration’s latest measures to counter antisemitism, “it may be too late.”

He argued that history is repeating itself: “Jews in every generation tried to assimilate. In Germany before the Holocaust, Jews believed they could be more German than Jewish. Then the host country reminds us we’re not like them and they've developed a tool to show us we're not just like them, and it's called antisemitism. And then it goes through the roof.”

Fuld has also felt the sting personally.

Days before he was scheduled to speak at Jewish events in Australia, his visa was abruptly revoked. The Australian government cited “inflammatory” social media posts it claimed were Islamophobic. Fuld maintains none were racist, but his appeals to senior figures — including U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and former UN envoy Gilad Erdan — failed.

“I’m banned for three years,” he said. “It’s totally insane.”

Despite the fallout, he has no regrets.

He said he sometimes wrestle with whether to share what he truly believes, even if it costs him jobs or money. But he said he's chosen this path because he believes he can make a difference.

After October 7, Fuld shut down his business to focus entirely on advocacy. His tech background gives him unusual reach: “The tech world is predominantly very liberal and often anti-Israel. But they don’t see me as hasbara. They see me as a colleague they trust. I realized I had to leverage that trust.”

He directs his efforts at the undecided, aiming to provide accurate real-time information, bursts of positivity, and inspiration. His posts have been viewed more than 4.5 billion times, despite what he calls platforms’ “encouraging antisemitism because their algorithms thrive on extremism… The hatred and the antisemitism gets more clicks and helps their business. So they're not just not stopping it, they're encouraging it.”

The interview coincided with the anniversary of the murder of his brother, Ari Fuld, stabbed to death in a terror attack at Gush Etzion junction seven years ago.

“The world has gotten infinitely more absurd since Ari’s murder,” Fuld said, pointing to wild online claims that Israel killed Charlie Kirk as an example. “When you are spreading rumors like that, you’ve lost your mind. The world has lost its mind.”

His brother, he added, would never have accepted such lies.

“He would have fought it every single step of the way," Fuld said.

