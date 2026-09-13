Jared Kushner, an envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, said Sunday that the administration capitalized on Israel’s growing international isolation following its strike in Qatar last year to pressure the Israeli government into accepting a deal to end the war in Gaza.

“[The attack] was unsuccessful as a military operation and that led to Israel being globally isolated, and we used that dynamic in order to push them into a deal ,” Kushner said.

Kushner: US used Israel’s isolation after botched Doha strike to force Gaza deal

Speaking remotely at the Yalta European Strategy conference, a forum focused primarily on Ukraine’s future, Kushner sharply criticized Israel’s Sept. 9, 2025, strike targeting senior Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital.

Kushner said the Trump administration used the diplomatic fallout to increase pressure on Israel to accept the U.S.-backed agreement.

The Israeli Air Force struck a building in Doha on Sept. 9, 2025, as senior Hamas officials were meeting to discuss a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. The senior Hamas leaders survived, though several security personnel were killed.

Exactly one month later, on Oct. 9, Israel and Hamas signed a ceasefire agreement that led to the release of 48 hostages, both living captives and the bodies of hostages who had died while being held in Gaza.

Kushner said the agreement ultimately proved beneficial both to Israel and Palestinians in Gaza.

“Today, they're quite happy with [the agreement], but at the time, they were uncomfortable with what we were pushing them to do,” Kushner said. “Ultimately, it turned out to be great for them; it turned out to be great for the people of Gaza, because now we have a new government there that's obviously looking to take over soon once we advance on the demilitarization.”

Kushner: Israeli election complicating Gaza plans

Kushner’s comments came after he said last week that Israel’s election campaign was slowing implementation of U.S. plans for Gaza’s future .

“I think we agree with them on the end state,” Kushner said, referring to Israel. “They just have a crazy election and that makes them a little irrational in certain regards but we’re very determined and we’re working through these things.”

The Trump administration has been pushing ahead with a roadmap for the next phase in Gaza, including plans for a new governing structure and the territory’s eventual demilitarization.

In mid-August, Kushner met senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya in Egypt as part of efforts to advance the Trump administration’s roadmap. Mohammed Dahlan, a former senior Palestinian Authority official and longtime rival of Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas who is now based in the United Arab Emirates, also participated.