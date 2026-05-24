Unrest in Turkey: police storm opposition HQ, evict Erdogan rival

Turkish riot police fired tear gas and forced their way into the main opposition party's headquarters to evict its ousted leadership on Sunday, deepening a crisis at the heart of Turkey's democracy.

Clouds of tear gas billowed within the Republican People's Party (CHP) building while those inside shouted and threw objects at the entrance as police broke through a makeshift barricade. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the unrest.

3 View gallery Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ( Photo: Adem ALTAN / AFP )

A Turkish court ousted CHP leader Ozgur Ozel on Thursday, annulling the results of the CHP congress where he was elected in 2023, citing irregularities. On Sunday, Ankara's governor ordered the eviction of those inside the headquarters.

Test of Turkish democracy

The court reinstated in Ozel's place former CHP chair Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who lost to President Tayyip Erdogan in a national election that year.

Analysts have said they view the court ruling as a test of the balance between democracy and autocracy for NATO member Turkey and that it could prolong Erdogan's 23-year rule.

3 View gallery CHP leader Ozgur Ozel ( Photo: REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo )

"We are under attack," Ozel said in a video message shared on X as the security forces entered, before emerging from the building after the police intervention to address the media as supporters cheered and clapped.

"From now on, the Republican People's Party is on the streets, in the squares, marching towards power," he told the crowd, before leading hundreds of supporters towards the Turkish parliament, accompanied by large numbers of riot police.

The CHP's ousted leadership called on its supporters to protest in three locations in Turkey's largest city of Istanbul on Sunday evening.

Ousted leaders decry 'judicial coup'

The ousted CHP leadership under Ozel has condemned the court ruling as a "judicial coup" and Ozel had promised to fight it through legal appeals and to remain "day and night" at the Ankara headquarters.

Ozel called on Saturday for a new party congress to be held as soon as possible, while Kilicdaroglu has said a congress would be held at an "appropriate" time. CHP lawmakers on Saturday elected Ozel as leader of the party's parliamentary group.

3 View gallery Riot police outside CHP's headquarters ( Photo: REUTERS/Efekan Akyuz )

Turkey's next national election is set for 2028 but would need to be brought forward if Erdogan, at age 72 and facing a term limit, wants to run again. The court ruling raises the chances of an early vote, analysts said.

The government, meanwhile, denies criticism that it uses courts to target political rivals, saying the judiciary is independent.