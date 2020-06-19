Coronavirus pandemic accelerating with Americas worst, warns WHO

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursday's 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day and nearly half of those in the Americas, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

