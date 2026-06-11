Tel Aviv Pride parade to proceed despite security concerns | Full road closures list

After days of uncertainty and concerns over the conflict with Iran, municipal officials confirmed that the annual Pride Parade will go ahead Friday as scheduled. Organizers expect hundreds of thousands of participants from across the country and abroad for the 28th edition of the event along the city’s seaside promenade.
The parade, themed “Vote With Your Feet,” will start at 1 p.m. from Shalag Street near Gordon Beach, travel south along the Shlomo Lahat Promenade and conclude at Charles Clore Park with a large celebration and performances by dozens of artists.
City streets have been adorned with roughly 600 pride flags in neighbourhoods including Florentin and Neve Sha’anan and the facade of Habima Theatre will be illuminated in pride colours through Saturday night.
Traffic restrictions and road closures
Authorities have implemented extensive traffic restrictions to accommodate the event. Starting Friday at about 6:30 a.m.:
- Herbert Samuel Street will be closed southbound between Shalag Street and Kaufmann Street
- Hayarkon Street will be closed southbound between Jabotinsky Street and Shalag Street and northbound between Carmel Street and Ma’fo Street including cross streets
- Kaufmann Street will be closed between Yosef Levi Street and Eilat Street in both directions
- Frishman Street will be closed westbound from Dizengoff Street to Herbert Samuel Street
- Additional closures will include Bograshov Street, Trumpeldor Street, Ness Tziona Street, Yitzhak Elhanan Street, Shenkar Street, Salama Street, Goldman Street and Eilat Street along with various side streets in the parade area
Parking is prohibited along the main parade corridors including around Herbert Samuel, Hayarkon, Gordon, Kaufmann and Service Road between Shalag and Hanania Streets through Saturday evening.
Officials urged attendees to use public transportation and plan for significant changes in traffic patterns. Police said additional street blocks may be enforced on the day of the event for safety.
Safety measures and event guidelines
More than 1,000 officers including uniformed and plainclothes police, border guard units and municipal volunteers are deployed to ensure public safety. Organizers and authorities said weapons, sharp objects, animals, bicycles, scooters, two-wheeled vehicles and external batteries will not be permitted inside the event area.
After the parade, public transit services will be enhanced. Shuttle lines will run from the Carmel Terminal toward Givatayim and Ramat Hasharon at regular intervals on Friday evening and a special shuttle service will operate from that terminal through key city intersections.