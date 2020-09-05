Two members of Boogaloo Bois arrested for conspiring with Hamas

Two members of the Boogaloo Bois, a far-right U.S. anti-government movement, were arrested and charged with conspiring and attempting to give material support to Hamas.

Michael Robert Solomon, 30, and Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 22, were arrested Thursday, according to a Justice Department statement.

