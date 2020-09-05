Two members of Boogaloo Bois arrested for conspiring with Hamas

Two members of the Boogaloo Bois, a far-right U.S. anti-government movement, were arrested and charged with conspiring and attempting to give material support to Hamas.
Michael Robert Solomon, 30, and Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 22, were arrested Thursday, according to a Justice Department statement.
According to the Justice Department, the two men were recorded by a purported Hamas member promising to act as mercenaries for the group in exchange for cash.
They later gave weapons to the purported Hamas member, who was secretly working with the FBI.