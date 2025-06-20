IDF chief hints at prolonged war: 'We launched this campaign to remove the threat'

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Friday that Israel "launched this campaign to remove a threat of such magnitude, and against such an enemy, we must be prepared for a prolonged operation."
Zamir also revealed that Iran has spent years building “a clear plan to destroy the State of Israel,” which in recent months reached a critical point where “its intentions materialized into real capabilities.”
He added that at the start of the current campaign, Iran possessed roughly 2,500 surface-to-surface missiles, and at its current production pace, it was expected to reach 8,000 within two years.
"The Iranian regime has spent years cultivating and building a wide 'ring of fire,' and now it is being turned against it—on its own soil. The accumulation of threats, from the nuclear program to advanced missile and rocket capabilities, compelled us to strike and deliver a 'preemptive blow.' The IDF will not stand by in the face of growing threats. On the contrary, as part of an emerging doctrine, we will act proactively and ahead of time to prevent existential threats and confront any challenge."
He added that Israeli Air Force pilots are now operating “at greater range and intensity than ever before in the country’s history,” and recalled meeting with pilots before a mission: “Each and every one of them told me, ‘We’re with you.’”
Multi-front war and ongoing challenges
Zamir addressed the complexity of the current war, saying, “We are in the midst of a multi-front war. Fighting in Gaza continues, and sadly, we are paying a heavy price with the lives of our soldiers.”
He emphasized that the return of the 53 remaining hostages “is a moral and national imperative,” and said that the operations being carried out in Iran in recent days “also contribute toward achieving this goal.”
He accused Israel’s enemies of targeting civilians out of weakness but stressed: “Our enemies do not understand that the Israeli home front is the IDF’s source of strength, not its vulnerability.”
Zamir expressed deep appreciation for reserve soldiers: “You make it possible for us to fight on multiple fronts and continue to show up again and again.”
He concluded by stating, “The campaign is not over,” but voiced confidence: “With each passing day, our freedom of action is expanding, and that of the enemy is shrinking. I am certain that together, we will end this campaign with Israel prevailing.”