A year after Yehuda fell in Lebanon, his widow is engaged to his IDF commander: ‘He’s still guiding us from above’

Shahar Hai Yahalom, the widow of First Sergeant Yehuda Dror Yahalom of Golani’s reconnaissance unit , who was killed in southern Lebanon in October last year, announced Wednesday that she is engaged to Itamar Gottlieb, the noncommissioned officer who was Yehuda’s commander during his military service.

“A little after the war began, I met Yehuda. We dated for seven and a half months and got married, and two months after the wedding, on the eve of Sukkot, he was killed in battle in Aita al Shab,” Shahar said. She lives in the settlement of Itamar. “I met Itamar through Yehuda. They had a close connection, so Yehuda told me about him and I had heard a lot about him.”

2 View gallery Shahar Hai Yahalom and Itamar Gottlieb

A few months ago, a team gathering was supposed to take place at Shahar’s home, but in the end only Itamar and one other friend came. “We started talking, and the conversation flowed, and slowly we got to know each other. Thank God, today we got engaged,” she said. “There is no doubt it’s all thanks to Yehuda, who continues to influence with all his light. It has been more than a year since Yehuda was killed in the war. Two of his brothers have married since then, and another got engaged. Yehuda is still influencing from above.”

After telling their own parents, Shahar and Itamar also shared the news with Yehuda’s parents. “We have a very good relationship, and Yehuda’s parents were truly happy for us. Of course there is pain over the loss, but there is also joy.”

2 View gallery First Sergeant Yehuda Dror Yahalom ( Photo: IDF )

During two years of war, the circle of widows has grown, and more of them have remarried in recent months. “Each woman has her own path and journey,” Shahar said. “For us, it shows there is light at the end of the tunnel. Life is strong, and these are important strengths to have.”

Itamar, who fought alongside Yehuda in the battle in which he was killed, described the connection the couple had. “Shahar and Yehuda admired one another. I always saw it from the side, and it was special,” he said. “Yehuda was a simple man who invested in simple things and gave everything he had. He had an amazing relationship with Shahar. I learned a lot from Yehuda, and I take those things and bring them into my relationship with Shahar.”