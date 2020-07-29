Anti-PM protester says cops 'abandoned' them during violent assault

One of the demonstrators who was attacked on Tuesday night during a rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, said the police "abandoned us and disappeared" as the assault was happening.
"A group of ten people dressed in black, began attacking the protesters with knives, batons and glass bottles," Shai Sekler told Ynet.
"I ran to help the wounded and then I was attacked myself with a sharp object. In the Kaplan Street area I encountered undercover cops while I was bleeding, I asked for help but I was ignored. The police abandoned us and disappeared exactly in the area where we were attacked."
