UN experts said on Wednesday they hold information indicating "possible involvement" of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the hacking of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos mobile phone in 2018.

A report by the experts suggests that Israeli spyware may have been used in the hack.

