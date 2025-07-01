IAEA chief faces Iranian death threats after Israeli-US strikes on nuclear sites

Between U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for the “obliteration” of Iran’s nuclear facilities and officials who have downplayed the effectiveness of the Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, more cautious voices have emerged. Among the most prominent is International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, widely regarded as one of the most measured and credible figures in the international community.
After the strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites during Operation Rising Lion, Grossi refrained from alarmist language. He acknowledged that “there’s no doubt that Iran’s nuclear facilities suffered very significant damage,” but also warned that “within months, Iran may regain its ability to enrich uranium.”
Regardless of his assessment, Grossi—an Argentine diplomat—has become a prime target of Iranian outrage. Threats against him and IAEA staff have escalated to the point of death threats.
In recent days, those threats have drawn sharp condemnation from the U.S., UK, France and Germany, particularly after Kayhan—a conservative Iranian newspaper aligned with Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—called for Grossi to be “put on trial and executed as an Israeli agent.”
“France, Germany and the United Kingdom condemn threats against the Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi,” read a joint statement by the countries’ foreign ministers.
“We reiterate our full support to the Agency and the DG in carrying out their mandate. We call on Iranian authorities to refrain from any steps to cease cooperation with the IAEA. We urge Iran to immediately resume full cooperation in line with its legally binding obligations, and to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of IAEA personnel.”
Kayhan claimed Grossi has ties to Mossad and said he should be arrested and sentenced to death if he enters Iran. While Grossi has not publicly addressed the threats, he has urged Iran to allow IAEA inspectors back into the country as soon as possible to assess nuclear sites.
Officially, Iran has distanced itself from the threats. Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s ambassador to the UN, denied that Grossi faces any real danger. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi struck a different tone, saying Grossi is “not welcome in Iran due to his negative conduct”—a thinly veiled accusation of collaboration with Israel before the strikes.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei added, “How can we be expected to guarantee the safety of IAEA inspectors after nuclear sites dedicated to peaceful purposes were attacked?”
Iran’s parliament has already passed a bill calling for an end to cooperation with the IAEA and the removal of surveillance cameras from nuclear sites, though it remains unclear whether the decision will be finalized.
Tehran has intensified its criticism of Grossi, accusing him of giving Israel a pretext to carry out the strikes—a day after the IAEA released a dramatic report. The report, approved by the agency’s Board of Governors, unusually accused Iran of blatantly violating its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
Another IAEA report alleged that Iran had conducted undeclared nuclear activities. Grossi has also received strong backing from his home country, Argentina and from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who denounced the threats as “unacceptable and beyond the pale.”