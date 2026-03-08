UAE launches first strike inside Iran, targets desalination plant

After several days of sustained missile and drone fire, the United Arab Emirates carried out a strike inside Iran. The attack targeted an Iranian desalination facility, and Israeli officials assess that the strike was intended primarily as a signal to the Iranian regime. However, if Iranian attacks intensify, the UAE could join the military campaign, even if only in a limited capacity.

Earlier Sunday, the UAE said Iran launched a new attack against it, firing 16 ballistic missiles and 117 drones.

2 View gallery Smoke over Tehran after Israeli strike ( Photo: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images )

Since the war began, Iran has launched missiles and drones toward several Gulf states, including the UAE. Iranian officials initially said the attacks were aimed only at U.S. bases, but the countries targeted have reported damage to civilian sites as well. Among the incidents was a strike on the building housing the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi, where two Israelis were lightly wounded.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued what he described as an apology to neighboring countries, saying Iran had decided that “neighboring states will not be attacked unless an attack against us originates from their territory.” Despite the statement, reports of strikes against Bahrain and Qatar emerged minutes later. Earlier, dramatic footage circulated showing a drone hitting Dubai’s international airport.

2 View gallery Alert in Dubai over an Iranian attack ( Photo: FADEL SENNA / AFP )

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed issued his first public statement since the start of the war on Sunday, saying the country was in a strong position and praising the military’s performance.

“The UAE is in good condition. The armed forces have played a commendable role,” he said. “We are in a time of war, and I pledge to fulfill our duty to defend our country and our people. I promise that the UAE will emerge stronger.”

In the UAE, which has established itself as the Gulf’s economic hub, there are concerns not only about the security threat but also about potential damage to the country’s image as a preferred destination for international business.

“People are afraid of what's happening. It's the ⁠first time they have to hide in underground places. Dubai airport, one of the biggest in the world, has to shut down for a few days,” financial strategist Nabil Milali told Reuters.