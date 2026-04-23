Matt Goodwin warns of identity-driven politics reshaping the West

The political shocks shaking Europe and the broader Western world are not short-term disruptions but part of a deeper, long-building transformation, according to Prof. Matt Goodwin, a British political scientist and leading expert on populism and democratic change.

Speaking with ynet Global in an interview, Goodwin pointed to demographic shifts and cultural tensions as central forces redefining modern politics, far outweighing traditional economic concerns. “I think when you look at the decisions people are making today, it’s very clear they are driven more by culture than economics,” he said, arguing that identity, migration and national cohesion have become dominant political drivers.

Interview with Matt Goodwin

Goodwin, whose recent work focuses on what he describes as a widening gap between political elites and the public, said many leaders have failed to grasp the scale of change unfolding within their own societies. He points to major demographic trends and their long-term implications as a key factor behind rising political instability.

“The gap between elites and large parts of the population has been growing for years,” he said, adding that millions feel their concerns are ignored, particularly around issues of identity, security and social cohesion.

According to Goodwin, this sense of disconnection has fueled the rise of populist movements and political realignment across multiple countries, from the United Kingdom to France, Germany and Italy. Rather than a passing phase, he sees the current wave as the continuation of trends that have been building for decades.

“This has been developing for a long time, and I think it still has quite a long way to run,” he said.

He also addressed the role of social media and modern information ecosystems, arguing they are not the root cause of polarization but have amplified frustrations that were previously overlooked by mainstream institutions.

“These divisions were already there,” Goodwin noted, suggesting that platforms have simply exposed underlying tensions rather than created them. Turning to Israel, Goodwin framed the country as part of a broader Western struggle over identity, security and internal cohesion, while pointing to rising antisemitism in Europe as a warning sign.

“In Britain, we are seeing increasing antisemitism and growing tensions linked to these wider demographic and cultural shifts,” he said, describing conversations with Jewish citizens who feel uncertain about their future.

For Goodwin, the path forward requires political leaders to confront these realities more directly, particularly around immigration, integration and national identity, or risk further instability.

“What we are seeing now will continue until we change course,” he said.