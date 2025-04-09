She took him to play soccer. Hours later, he was gone

The crisp air in Majdal Shams is pierced by the joyful sounds of children playing on the soccer field. It's a place full of life and hope in this small Druze community on the Lebanese border.
“When I was younger, I used to always dream of traveling and living outside of Israel altogether,” said Mila Shaar, whose brother was killed in the 2024 attack. “But now, I cannot imagine leaving this town until I’m 120 years old.”
Shaar has lived in Majdal Shams her entire life. The soccer field—hit in the attack that killed 12 children—has always been at the heart of the community.
“The thing he loved the most in the world was soccer,” Shaar told ILTV. “If you see how many footballs we have at home, you go like, ‘Oh my god, he has so many.’”
Her youngest brother, Milar, dreamed of becoming a professional player. On July 27, it was no surprise that the 10-year-old wanted to spend the evening doing what he loved most.
“Since my grandma died, every Saturday we went somewhere—the whole family, my uncles, cousins, everybody. We were all there having so much fun. And since morning, my brother was like, my friends are calling me. They're at the field. I want to go there. And I had work at 6 p.m., so when it came the time that I had to leave, I told them, okay, I'll take you with me,” Shaar recalled.
She was the last in her family to see Milar alive that day.
