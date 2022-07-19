Families hail senior police officer resignation over Mount Meron disaster

Families of the victims of the Meron disaster, where 45 people died in a rush, hailed the resignation of Major General Shimon Levi, commander of the northers district of the police.

Levi announced his resignation a little over a year after the ill fated religious festival and as a government inquiry was probing the tragedy.

Days after the April 2021 disaster , Levi said he “bears full responsibility,” but in his testimony before the commission, said the disaster could have been prevented.

"There has been long years of neglect and the responsibility over different aspects of the festivities have never been clarified," he said.

In his letter of resignation, Levi said he did not hide behind others, responding to alleged attempts by Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, to lay blame for the disaster only on his shoulders.

“Better late than never,” Said Yishai Matlon, brother to Rabbi Shimon Matlon who died at Meron. “I’m glad he did it, so no more disasters occur. I have nothing personal against him," he said.

"Everyone who had a part in what happened needs to step down. It’s the right thing to do." he said.

Mendi Zadik, son of Ariel Zadik who died at Meron, hailed Levi’s decision but said his resignation does little to console the families.

“It’s about time, I hope the rest of those responsible will do as he did and step down, although this should have happened right after the event. There are others who still hold on to their public positions, which I expect to step down and take full responsibility, rather to try and divert it to others.”

“I hoped and prayed this year would not end in a similar way with the same people managing the event," he said. "This is the greatest national disaster in Israel’s history, " he said adding that everyone who shares responsibility must not be allowed to remain in their jobs.

Shai Zarfati, son of Moshe Zarfati who died at Meron, says everyone including then public security minister Amir Ohana should have resigned. "Levi’s resignation proves that the police and chain of command were neglegent.”

“I was glad to hear of Major General Levi’s decision to resign, Israel Diskind who acts as spokesperson for the families of the victims, said.

"This decision should have happened right after the event where 45 people, including my brother, lost their lives. Taking responsibility is an obligation, not a choice,” he said.

“I encourage the police commissioner to follow suit and resign today,” he said. “Levi’s resignation is a wakeup call to all involved: take responsibility. All of those in the government and other political player who caused the deaths of 45 people, save face now, before an official investigation is called, and resign.”