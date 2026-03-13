Hezbollah rockets hit northern Israel; US weighing more warships for region

A rocket fired from Lebanon landed in an open area near Safed on Friday, triggering sirens in the city and nearby communities but causing no casualties, Israeli authorities said. The rocket fire came as the Israel Defense Forces said it continues forward defensive operations along the Lebanese border aimed at pushing threats farther from communities in northern Israel.

According to the military, troops from the 7338th Fire Brigade and Unit 869 of the 91st Division identified several suspects in Lebanese territory near Israeli forces during surveillance operations.

Footage: Terrorists eliminated in southern Lebanon ( Footage: IDF )

In coordination with the Israeli Air Force, the suspects were targeted and the building in which they were staying was destroyed, the IDF said. Footage released by the military also showed an airstrike on a building in the Tyre area of southern Lebanon.

Strike on building in al-Abbasiya near Tyre

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres visited Lebanon and met with senior officials and injured UNIFIL personnel. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun warned that continued Israeli strikes could affect stability across the region and called for a ceasefire. “The Israeli attacks must stop and a ceasefire must be reached in order to discuss the next steps according to the initiative I launched,” Aoun said, adding that Lebanon is struggling to cope with more than 800,000 displaced people.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, rejected the criticism, saying responsibility for disarming Hezbollah rests with the Lebanese government. “Another visit to Lebanon will not change reality,” Danon said. “As long as an armed terrorist organization operates on Israel’s border, there will be no stability in the region.”

Regional tensions were also highlighted in a phone call between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to the Egyptian presidency. El-Sissi condemned Iranian attacks against Gulf states, Jordan and Iraq, saying those countries had contributed to de-escalation and supported negotiations between Washington and Tehran. He also warned about the escalation’s potential impact on regional stability.

US President Donald Trump addressed the conflict in a post on his Truth Social platform, writing that Washington is “completely destroying Iran’s terror regime, militarily, economically and in every other way.” The Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon is considering sending additional US warships to the Middle East to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. According to two US officials cited in the report, the move is being discussed amid growing Iranian attacks in the strategic waterway. At the same time, the Financial Times reported that Italy and France have opened talks with Iran in an effort to ensure safe passage for their vessels in the region.

In Lebanon, the Lebanese army said an Israeli aircraft dropped leaflets over Beirut containing electronic contact details, including QR codes linking to WhatsApp and Facebook accounts allegedly associated with an Israeli intelligence unit responsible for recruiting agents.

Leaflets scattered across the streets of Beirut

The Lebanese military warned citizens not to scan the codes or open the links, citing potential legal and security risks as well as the possibility that personal data could be accessed through their mobile phones.

Meanwhile in Iran, footage circulated from the country’s Jerusalem Day march showing Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, head of Iran’s judiciary, continuing a television interview as what appeared to be a US-Israeli bombing could be heard in the background.

Strikes during speech by Iran’s judiciary chief

Other footage from the march showed participants throwing darts at images of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump.