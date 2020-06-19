Australia says it has been target of 'state-based' cyberattacks

A "sophisticated state-based actor" has been attempting to hack a wide range of Australian organizations for months and had stepped up its efforts recently, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

The attacks have targeted all levels of the government, political organizations, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure, Morrison said at a media briefing in Canberra.

