Brother of 6-year-old Jlem terror ramming victim succumbs to wounds

Deceased child's brother, Asher Menachem Pally, 8, was pronounced dead after Palestinian terrorist rammed vehicle at a bus stop; hospital says 'the pediatric intensive care, pediatric surgery and neurosurgery fought for his life for many hours'

The death toll from Friday's deadly terrorist attack rose up to three after after an eight-year-old boy succumbed to his wounds on Saturday, a Jerusalem hospital announced.
    • His six-year-old brother, Yaakov Israel Pally, was killed on Friday after a Palestinian terrorist rammed his car into a bus stop where the two stood. He was brought to rest shortly thereafter.
    Aftermath of a deadly ramming attack in Jerusalem     Aftermath of a deadly ramming attack in Jerusalem
    Aftermath of a deadly ramming attack in Jerusalem
    (Photo: AP)
    "During Shabbat, the 8-year-old Asher Menachem Pally, who was critically wounded in the Ramot attack, passed away," the Shaare Zedek medical center said. "The boy arrived in critical condition on CPR and many teams from the trauma unit, from the ER, the pediatric intensive care, pediatric surgery and neurosurgery fought for his life for many hours, but sadly they had to pronounce him dead."
    Another victim was 20-year-old Alter Shlomo Laderman. He left behind a newly wed wife.
    The car-ramming took place in Ramot, a Jewish neighborhood in east Jerusalem.
    The terrorist, identified as Hossein Karaka - a resident of east Jerusalem from the Issawya village, was shot dead on the spot by an off-duty policeman.
    תהלוכות שמחה במחנה נוסיראת ברצועת עזה    תהלוכות שמחה במחנה נוסיראת ברצועת עזה
    Gazans celebrate the terror attack in Jerusalem that killed 2 including a 6-year-old boy on Friday
    Palestinian streets erupted in celebration and terror groups assembled in praise after the attack.
    "The heroic action in Jerusalem is a natural response to all the crimes of the occupation against the Palestinian people," said Hazem Kassem, spokesman for Gaza’s governing Hamas movement.

    Reprinted with permission from i24NEWS.
