Weizmann Institute halts virus tests after dozens elders mistakenly test positive

The Weizmann Institute of Science brought its testing for coronavirus to a halt on Friday after dozens of elders have been mistakenly diagnosed with the virus.
Eleven tenants of Beit Hadar Geriatric Center in Ashdod were hospitalized after the Weizmann Institute's coronavirus test showed them to be positive for the pathogen.
However, repeated testing at the hospital showed the seniors did not carry the virus.
Another 29 tenants of Zahavit assisted-living in Ashkelon have also tested negative for coronavirus after preliminary tests showed they carried the strain.