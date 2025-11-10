Two Israeli soccer players arrested on suspicion of raping American tourist

Two young Israeli soccer players from the National League and Liga Alef were arrested Monday along with another man on suspicion of raping a 29-year-old tourist from the United States earlier this month, police said.
According to police, the three men allegedly met the woman at a nightclub in Tel Aviv on Nov. 1 and later went with her to a hotel, where they are suspected of having sexual contact with her without her consent.
Attorney Moshe Maroz, who represents one of the suspects, said his client denies the allegations.
Police said detectives from the Sharet police station, working with Tel Aviv Border Police officers, identified and arrested the suspects shortly after receiving a report of the alleged assault.
The three suspects, residents of Netanya in their 20s, were questioned at the Sharet station and are scheduled to appear Tuesday at the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court for a hearing on extending their detention, police said.