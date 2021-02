The Exceptions Committee which authorizes arrivals to Israel has greenlit the arrival of about 300 Ethiopian Jews currently waiting in refugee camps in the war-torn country.

The Exceptions Committee which authorizes arrivals to Israel has greenlit the arrival of about 300 Ethiopian Jews currently waiting in refugee camps in the war-torn country.

The Exceptions Committee which authorizes arrivals to Israel has greenlit the arrival of about 300 Ethiopian Jews currently waiting in refugee camps in the war-torn country.

All arrivals will undergo coronavirus testing before take-off, and upon arrival will be transferred to isolation.

All arrivals will undergo coronavirus testing before take-off, and upon arrival will be transferred to isolation.

All arrivals will undergo coronavirus testing before take-off, and upon arrival will be transferred to isolation.