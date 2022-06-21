Settlers plan 10 illegal outposts in campaign to challenge government

A West Bank settler movement "Nachala" said it has set out on Tuesday on a three-day mission to identify locations in the West Bank for potential illegal outposts they hope to establish in July.

This mission they call "settlement operation" is nicknamed "Evyatar x10", referring to the outpost that was illegally established in May 2021 and has since been a source of controversy with neighboring Palestinians who claim ownership of the land, and the Israeli government.

Despite a compromise agreement with West Bank Settlers, which saw hundreds leave the site voluntarily to allow the government to resolve the question of land ownership. No movement to resettle the site has been observed and an IDF unit inhabits has remained there to protect it.

The settlers say they plan to challenge Yair Lapid who is expected to be named interim Prime Minister after Naftali Bennett announced snap elections.

Over 1,000 settlement activists are said to be involved in the efforts to establish new West Bank settlements, bolstered by the heads of West Bank regional council leaders and other organizations.

On July 20th, the settlers plan to simultaneously put down roots in ten outposts and their location tour intended for them to familiarizing themselves with the area, while also learning the ideological and strategical significance of their initiative, the organizers said.

