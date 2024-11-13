Erdogan claims Turkey has 'severed ties with Israel'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday told reporters that his country has severed diplomatic relations with Israel, although Jerusalem has not been informed of this.

"A Republic of Turkey that is headed by Tayyip Erdogan can't continue to develop its relationship with Israel. We have no such intention," he was quoted as saying by local TV channel TRT Harber. "We have cut trade and ties with Israel, period."

Since the beginning of the war, Erdogan has often made statements against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Israel's policy in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 massacre. His announcement comes in in the wake of severe criticism of Erdogan in the Turkish media, where it is claimed that, contrary to his harsh public statements, there are apparently "secret economic ties" with Israel.

1 View gallery Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ( Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images )

Turkey withdrew its ambassador in Israel for consultations after the Gaza war broke out, but has not officially severed its ties with Israel and its embassy remains open and operational.

Erdogan also said on Wednesday that he still hopes meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to repair ties with the neighboring country, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.

"Restoring ties with Bashar al-Assad will soothe regional tensions, hopefully," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on his flight back from Azerbaijan.

Erdogan said he hopes U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would take a different approach on the Middle East during his term, but that some of the messages coming from his side were concerning, broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday.

"It seems too early to me to make observations about this," Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from Baku. "Our hope is that Trump takes very different steps toward the region this term because the messages being given from time to time concern us," he was cited as saying.

Erdogan also reportedly said that Turkey could take joint steps with billionaire businessman Elon Musk on technology if opportunities for cooperation in that field arise, broadcaster TRT Haber reported.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday named Musk to a role aimed at creating a more efficient government, handing even more influence to the world's richest man who donated millions of dollars to helping Trump get elected.

"Musk is a businessman who works in the space and technology field," Erdogan told reporters on the return flight from Baku. "Technology isn't a field you can advance on your own, you absolutely need some cooperation. In the event cooperation opportunities arise in this field, steps can be taken with Musk," he was cited as saying.

