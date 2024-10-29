One dead, at least 13 injured in northern Israel rocket strike

24-year-old Mohammed Naim was killed and at three others were wounded after a missile hit Ma'alot-Tarshiha in Western Galilee, Magen David Adom (MDA) Director Eli Bin reported on Tuesday.

Nai'm was critically hurt and later succumbed to his wounds sustained when a rocket made a direct hit on his home.

3 View gallery Mohammed Na'im, killed by a rocket on Tuesday

"It’s a complex scene; we saw extensive destruction in the house and began searching the area,” MDA medic Gilad Benhemo, who was present on the scene, recounted. “We found an unconscious person who had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.”

Damages to home in Ma'alot-Tarshiha

“We performed a medical assessment, but his injuries were critical and we had to pronounce his death. MDA teams are providing on-site medical care to several individuals suffering from anxiety,” he added.

3 View gallery Hezbollah rocket hits a home in Western Galilee

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported at least 50 projectiles were located crossing from Lebanon toward northern Israel’s Galilee region earlier on Tuesday.

3 View gallery Interceptions above Galilee area ( Photo: Elimelech Grastel )

Meanwhile, as the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah continues, the Iran-backed terror group named Naim Qassem as the new head of the terror group after the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah in September. He was deputy secretary-general under Nasrallah since 1991.

"Based on the faith in Allah, our commitment to Islam and our dedication to its principles and purposes, Hezbollah, in accordance with its established mechanism, approves Naim Qassem as secretary-general," the terror group said in a statement.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: