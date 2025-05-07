Syrian dissident praises Israel for helping wounded across borders

The situation in Syria is “extremely concerning,” according to Syrian-born German activist Rawan Osman.
Speaking to ILTV News, she said she was very happy to see the dictator Bashar al-Assad finally overthrown. In the immediate aftermath, “I wanted to believe at the beginning that whatever the rebels were up to was coordinated with the Israelis, or at least that they were aware they had to be taking care of their people.”
However, Osman said she is now surprised to see that what started with the Kurds in the north continued to the Sunnis and Christians on the Syrian coast, and now the Druze in the south.
“I commend the courage of those who openly asked Israel for help, and I commend even more the Israelis for responding positively or even treating some of the wounded,” she said.
Watch the full interview: