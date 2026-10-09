IDF strikes Iran-directed Syrian terrorist near Lebanon border over planned attacks on troops

Yusuf Ali al-Hassoun near the Syria-Lebanon border, accusing him of planning attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers under the direction of the Iranian regime.

Yusuf Ali al-Hassoun near the Syria-Lebanon border, accusing him of planning attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers under the direction of the Iranian regime.

According to the military, al-Hassoun had spent the past year planning and advancing terrorist attacks against IDF soldiers operating in southern Syria, including attempts to launch explosive drones and rockets at Israeli forces. The IDF said the attacks had been thwarted.

According to the military, al-Hassoun had spent the past year planning and advancing terrorist attacks against IDF soldiers operating in southern Syria, including attempts to launch explosive drones and rockets at Israeli forces. The IDF said the attacks had been thwarted.

According to the military, al-Hassoun had spent the past year planning and advancing terrorist attacks against IDF soldiers operating in southern Syria, including attempts to launch explosive drones and rockets at Israeli forces. The IDF said the attacks had been thwarted.