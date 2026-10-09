IDF strikes Iran-directed Syrian terrorist near Lebanon border over planned attacks on troops

The IDF said Friday that it carried out a precision aerial strike targeting Syrian terrorist Yusuf Ali al-Hassoun near the Syria-Lebanon border, accusing him of planning attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers under the direction of the Iranian regime.
According to the military, al-Hassoun had spent the past year planning and advancing terrorist attacks against IDF soldiers operating in southern Syria, including attempts to launch explosive drones and rockets at Israeli forces. The IDF said the attacks had been thwarted.
Earlier Friday, Lebanese media reported that an Israeli drone had targeted a vehicle in Hosh al-Sayyed Ali, in northeastern Lebanon's Hermel district, near the Syrian border. Initial reports differed on the number of casualties, and it was not immediately clear whether the reported strike was the same operation announced by the IDF.
The military said it would continue operating to eliminate immediate threats on all fronts, while emphasizing that it remained committed to the agreement between Israel and Lebanon.