IDF will achieve Gaza City mission, says brig. gen.

Brig. Gen. (Res.) Amir Avivi: 'The IDF will achieve its mission'

Shosh Bedrosian, ILTV|
The IDF will achieve its mission in Gaza City, according to Brig. Gen. (Res.) Amir Avivi.
He told ILTV News that the IDF has managed to take over 75% of the Gaza Strip and completely dismantle all the terror infrastructure, tunnels, and terrorists.
“So now there is an additional 10%,” Avivi said. “Yes, it's a complicated area. It's a city with a lot of terror infrastructure, but the IDF is arriving to this point very strong, very well trained, many lessons learned, and with the spirit to win decisively… I think there will be definitely challenges, and there will be fighting, but the IDF will achieve its missions.”
