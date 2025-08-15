IDF will achieve Gaza City mission, says brig. gen.

The IDF will achieve its mission in Gaza City, according to Brig. Gen. (Res.) Amir Avivi.
He told ILTV News that the IDF has managed to take over 75% of the Gaza Strip and completely dismantle all the terror infrastructure, tunnels, and terrorists.
“So now there is an additional 10%,” Avivi said. “Yes, it's a complicated area. It's a city with a lot of terror infrastructure, but the IDF is arriving to this point very strong, very well trained, many lessons learned, and with the spirit to win decisively… I think there will be definitely challenges, and there will be fighting, but the IDF will achieve its missions.”
Watch the full interview: