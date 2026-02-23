Israeli woman killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in New Zealand town

An Israeli pedestrian in her 70s was killed Monday in a suspected hit-and-run crash in New Zealand, authorities said.
The accident occurred in the town of Te Anau on the country’s South Island.
According to a statement from New Zealand Police, emergency services were called to the scene at about 8:45 a.m. local time after reports of a crash outside a business in the town center.
Police said the driver left the scene. An investigation into the circumstances of the crash has been opened, and authorities are seeking assistance from the public.
“Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area or witnessed the crash, or anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it,” the statement said.
No further details were immediately released.