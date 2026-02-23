Israeli woman killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in New Zealand town

According to a statement from New Zealand Police, emergency services were called to the scene at about 8:45 a.m. local time after reports of a crash outside a business in the town center.

Police said the driver left the scene. An investigation into the circumstances of the crash has been opened, and authorities are seeking assistance from the public.

