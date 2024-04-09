Israeli teen allegedly releases AI-generated nude photos of classmates

A middle school student from central Israel, who suffered from bullying and insults from female students at his school, decided to act against them using AI software, which he used to superimpose their faces on nude photos and distributed them on social media outlets. In response, some of the students and their peers assaulted him.
A complaint against the student for distributing the photos was filed with the Israel Police, and he was removed from the school. The students who attacked him were suspended from school for five days.
According to the allegations against the student, he suffered from bullying and was harassed by students who mocked him, so he decided to distribute the photos. The Education Ministry said referring to the case, "This is a serious incident under police investigation."
The school responded in a statement. "We view the incident with great severity and dealt with all students involved as needed. In addition, the school reported the incident to the police and also informed the students’ parents, and directed them to file a complaint with the 105 police hotline."
"As part of addressing the incident, the students participated in several educational activities on the subject and met with youth investigators who explained to them the severity of the acts. It should be clarified the incident goes against the school's values, and we condemn it sharply and unequivocally. The school will continue to engage in education for mutual respect, friendship and concern for others, recognizing that moral quality is the basis for academic excellence,” the school added.
The local municipality where the incident took place issued a statement, saying: "We view the incident harshly, and one which doesn’t align with our values of mutual respect and empathy. Upon receiving initial information about the incident, the municipality’s Education Department, in collaboration with the school administration, acted immediately on two fronts.”
"On the operational front – via updating the students’ parents and instructing them to file an immediate complaint with the 105 police hotline. On the educational front – via initiating educational activities and emotional treatment, including discussions with a youth investigator explaining the criminal consequences (the age of criminal responsibility), discussions with school counselors, and providing personal support to the affected students,” the municipality explained.