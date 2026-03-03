Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar to strike Iran soon, Western officials believe

are very close to joining the strikes against Iran, even if only in a limited or symbolic capacity. Earlier today, reports said Qatar had attacked Iran.

A spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said in response that “Qatar was not part of the campaign directed against Iran. We are exercising our right to self-defense and deterring Iranian attacks against our country.”

