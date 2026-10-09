A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Panama on Friday, prompting tsunami warnings across Central and South America, with authorities also warning of a potential threat to Hawaii.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said hazardous tsunami waves could reach parts of the coasts of Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico within three hours of the earthquake.

Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Panama, tsunami threat extends to Hawaii and across the Pacific

The warning system also reported a potential tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, revising its initial magnitude estimate downward from 8.0 to 7.6.

The quake was felt in Panama City and San José, the capital of neighboring Costa Rica, according to Reuters witnesses. Television footage showed people evacuating buildings following the powerful tremors.