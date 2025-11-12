Israel should be ‘in the game’ on Africa, says expert

Shiri Fein-Grossman: 'Everybody’s now rushing to be Africa’s friends'

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV|
Israel should “be in the game” when it comes to relations with Africa, according to Shiri Fein-Grossman of the Israel-Africa Relations Institute.
She said that “everybody’s competing over Africa’s friendship,” noting that the UAE is currently the biggest investor in the region — even more than China.
“Everybody’s now rushing to be Africa’s friends, and Israel should definitely be in the game,” Fein-Grossman said.
She made the comments amid Israeli President Isaac Herzog's state visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Watch the full interview:
ISRAEL-AFRICA RELATIONS
