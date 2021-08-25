Schools will not ask negative COVID test from students

Israel on Wednesday reversed its decision to require children to present a negative COVID test at entrances to schools over legal difficulties in implementing the rule.

The move came just two days after the coronavirus cabinet voted to impose Green Pass regulations on all educational facilities, including children and staff members.

The decision was made after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's office said there was no legal way to prevent children from entering schools.

Deputy Attorney General Raz Nizri said a decision on enforcement of coronavirus restrictions at schools is in the process of being finalized by ministers of education, health and justice, and will be announced soon

Earlier on Wednesday, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz told Ynet that school principals will have to decide whether or not to prevent children who cannot present a negative test or proof of illness or vaccination, from entering school grounds.

The Education Ministry said in a statement that school officials were not authorized to decide who can enter the educational facility and that children must attend school in accordance with the Compulsory Education law.

However, parents are still urged to test their children for possible coronavirus infection before the start of the school year on September 1.

Parents are our vital partners in the national effort to bring children back to school and we are calling on them to take the necessary steps and give their kids the rapid test in the days leading up to September 1," the ministry said.

These steps are meant to protect the health of the children, their families and that of the teaching staff and will enable schools to operate safely and without disruption."

Daily virus cases surged to nearly 10,000 in the past days adding to many parents' concerns that their children will be exposed to COVID-19 from fellow students and staff.

A serology testing program for students, meant to identify those who had already been exposed to the virus and limit the number of children that may have to quarantine, was suspended on Wednesday after experiencing technical difficulty.



