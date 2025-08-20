Why American Christians see Judea and Samaria as Israel’s biblical heartland

For many American Christians, the question of who Judea and Samaria belong to isn’t up for debate—it’s Israel, plain and simple.

Texas Pastor Trey Graham explained on ILTV’s Insider that the region is inseparable from the Holy Land.

“Of course that’s part of the Holy Land, because it is where the Bible took place,” Graham said Tuesday. “So if Israel and their government asks me, I say yes” to annexation.

Ilse Straus of Bridges for Peace echoed his sentiment.

“As Christian Zionists, we believe that Judea and Samaria, that’s the epicenter. That’s the biblical heartland, and that’s where everything happened—the fingerprints, the footsteps of the ancient biblical figures, that’s there,” Straus said.

At the same time, Straus emphasized that the decision must remain in Israel’s hands. “If the government wanted to [annex], we will be behind you,” she added.