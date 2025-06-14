Israel attempts to assassinate Houthi military chief in Yemen airstrike

Israel attempted to assassinate the top military commander of Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Mohammed Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, in Sanaa, multiple Arabic-language news outlets reported late on Saturday.

The outcome of the strike remains unknown, including whether al-Ghamari was killed or who else may have been present at the time. Some reports suggest the strike may have hit a gathering of senior Houthi officials.

1 View gallery Houthi military chief Mohammed Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari

Saudi-based Al Hadath reported that the strike targeted a residential complex housing Houthi leaders near the Lebanese Hospital, just south of al-Sabeen Square in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. The area is known for hosting large weekly demonstrations against Israel. Initial information indicates the meeting may have included Mahdi al-Mashat, president of the Houthis’ Supreme Political Council.

Sky News Arabia also cited Yemeni sources saying that al-Ghamari was the intended target, though his death has not been confirmed. The same sources reported that the strike targeted a meeting of the Houthi Supreme Military Council.

The Houthis, who control much of western Yemen and receive backing from Iran, have launched dozens of missiles toward Israel in recent months, claiming solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. In early May, one of their missiles evaded interception and struck near Ben Gurion International Airport , significantly disrupting air traffic.