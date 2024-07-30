Nicolás Maduro declared winner in Venezuela elections

Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner by Venezuela's government-controlled electoral authority, securing around 51% of the votes. The opposition disputed the results, claiming victory and alleging irregularities, voter suppression, and electoral fraud.

The opposition claimed an overwhelming victory for their candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, who they said received 44.2% to 70% of the votes, backed by independent exit polls. the government-controlled National Electoral Council announced Maduro's victory, without releasing detailed voting tallies.

The election was considered a tough challenge to Maduro, with numerous exit polls predicting a victory for the opposition candidate. The Venezuelan electoral council reported delays in results due to data transmission issues and alleged hacking attacks, with only 80% of ballot boxes counted, hindering efforts to verify the outcome.

1 View gallery The opposition claimed an overwhelming victory ( REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba, REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria )

The U.S., Peru, Argentina, Chile, Guatemala, Italy, and Spain expressed serious concerns about the election results, questioning their validity and transparency, and demanding the full publication of results. Some countries, like Peru and Argentina, condemned the election as fraudulent and refused to recognize the outcome.

Maduro touted his reelection as a victory for peace and stability.

The opposition vowed to challenge the outcome peacefully.

China, Russia, Cuba, Honduras, Bolivia, Ecuador and Iran congratulated Maduro on his victory, reaffirming their strategic partnerships with Venezuela.

Maduro's victory dashed opposition hopes of ending his authoritarian, socialist rule and leading Venezuela out of a severe economic and social crisis that has led to a mass exodus of nearly 8 million people fleeing the country.

Citizens in Venezuela expressed a mix of emotions, including anger, disbelief, and hope for breaking Maduro's single-party rule, as the opposition supporters celebrated what they believed was a victory before official results were released.

Reports of scuffles, alleged attacks by armed groups, and criticism of the electoral council's lack of independence and irregularities in the vote counting process were reported, despite many Venezuelans turning out to vote.

The EU foreign policy chief urged Venezuela to ensure full transparency in the vote-counting process and respect the will of the people.

Venezuela's economy has been in a free fall under Maduro's leadership, with citizens struggling with low wages, hyperinflation, and economic crisis, exacerbated by economic sanctions.

Maduro dedicated his win to his predecessor Hugo Chávez.

This article was written in collaboration with Generative AI news company Alchemiq

Sources: The Guardian, AP News, Forbes, Independent, Barron's, ABC News, Yahoo News, Al Mayadeen, Washington Examiner, Euractiv, Sahara Reporters, MercoPress, KION 546, VOA News, Boston Globe, CBS News, France 24, Newsmax, Albawaba, StratNewsGlobal