Can Trump secure a better Iran deal?

Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren has stated that President Donald J. Trump wants to achieve a deal with Iran. However, if he cannot, he will not appease the Iranians. Instead, “he’s going to beat them back to the negotiating table,” Oren told ILTV News.
Oren said that if Trump cannot secure a deal better than the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed under former U.S. President Barack Obama, he believes Trump would “restore a credible military option to the table.”
Watch the full interview: