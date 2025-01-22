Can Trump secure a better Iran deal?

Michael Oren says if Trump cannot get a good Iranian deal, a military attack is on the table

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV|
Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren has stated that President Donald J. Trump wants to achieve a deal with Iran. However, if he cannot, he will not appease the Iranians. Instead, “he’s going to beat them back to the negotiating table,” Oren told ILTV News.
Oren said that if Trump cannot secure a deal better than the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed under former U.S. President Barack Obama, he believes Trump would “restore a credible military option to the table.”
Watch the full interview:
TRUMP ERA
(ILTV)
