Qatar called 'indispensable' but faces backlash over terror ties

He told ILTV News that Qatar is an interesting mediator and actor, because they have—largely at the request of the United States—taken on the role of mediator and host for talks not only in this conflict but also in previous ones, such as between the U.S. and Afghanistan.

He told ILTV News that Qatar is an interesting mediator and actor, because they have—largely at the request of the United States—taken on the role of mediator and host for talks not only in this conflict but also in previous ones, such as between the U.S. and Afghanistan.

He told ILTV News that Qatar is an interesting mediator and actor, because they have—largely at the request of the United States—taken on the role of mediator and host for talks not only in this conflict but also in previous ones, such as between the U.S. and Afghanistan.