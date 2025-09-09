Former Jerusalem mayor: Terrorists constantly attempt attacks on Israel

Terrorists from Palestinian territories in Judea and Samaria are “trying all the time” to attack Israel, according to former Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan Nahoum.
She spoke to ILTV on the day of a deadly terror attack in Jerusalem that killed six people. The attack was carried out by residents of villages in the West Bank, near Ramallah.
“The Israelis really manage to stop 95% of attacks, but just because they managed to stop 95% of attacks, it doesn't mean that they're trying all the time,” the former mayor said. “Unfortunately, some slip through.”
Watch the full interview: